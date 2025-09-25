Jolly LLB 3 Evening Occupancy Day 7: Akshay-Arshad’s Film Records 50% Jump From Morning Shows

Jolly LLB 3 Evening Occupancy Day 7: Jolly LLB 3 is set to complete its first week at the box office today. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, the film has generated strong buzz. According to a report by Filmibeat, the courtroom drama has been made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore. But has the film managed to recover its investment at the net box office? While Jolly LLB 3 performed well over the weekend, weekday collections dipped into single digits. With the weekend approaching, can the film regain momentum? Here's a look at the Day 7 evening occupancy report.

Jolly LLB 3 Evening Occupancy Day 7

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has seen almost a 2X rise in the footfall in the evening occupancy when compared to the morning. In the morning shows, Jolly LLB 3 had 6.45% footfall while in the evening shows, it had 12% footfall on Day 7 (Thursday). When compared to the evening footfall report, Jolly LLB 3 saw almost no rise. The movie had 11.49% occupancy in the evening shows on Day 7 (Thursday).

Jolly LLB 3 Week 1 Box Office Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 2.27 crore on Day 7 (Week 1) as of 9 pm. This makes the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 72.27 crore (early trends). There is a question whether Jolly LLB 3 will hit 80 crore today? Well, it seems that the mark is far from achievable today.

Where To Watch Jolly LLB 3 Online?

After a solid theatrical run, Jolly LLB 3 is reportedly gearing up for its digital premiere. According to OTTplay, the courtroom comedy-drama is expected to stream on JioCinema and Netflix, with a tentative OTT release date set for November 14, 2025. While the producers have not officially confirmed the date, industry reports suggest the film will follow the standard post-theatrical window of 6-8 weeks. As per Filmibeat, the streaming details remain unlisted for now, but buzz around the release is growing steadily. Fans who missed it in theatres won't have to wait much longer to catch it online.