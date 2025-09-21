Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Can Akshay Kumar's Film JUMP & Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark?

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have all the reasons to rejoice as their new release Jolly LLB 3 has managed to strike a chord with the audience. Opening in double digits, the film has resonated well with the cinephiles, setting the cash registers jingling.

The numbers don't lie- Jolly LLB 3 has performed well in both national and international markets, showcasing that good content will sell like hot pancakes.

JOLLY LLB 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2 IN INDIA: FILM CROSSES Rs 30 CR MARK

Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the second day box office collection of Jolly LLB 3. He said that the film recorded a growth of 60 percent on Saturday. "Jolly LLB 3 records 60% growth on Saturday - a clear indication that audiences have embraced the film... The encouraging sign is that family audiences are turning up in large numbers," he wrote on the micro-blogging site, stating that it is an encouraging sign to have family audience in big numbers.

Adarsh added that Sunday's numbers might get affected due to the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025. "The Friday evening trends had already signalled a solid Day 2, which has now compensated for the shortfall on Day 1. Sunday biz may get impacted due to the #INDvPAK cricket match [evening onwards], but an impressive weekend total of approx ₹ 54 cr [+/-] remains well within reach," he said.

On its first day, Jolly LLB 3 earned Rs 12.50 cr. The courtroom drama minted Rs 20 crore on Saturday, taking the total box office collection to ₹ 32.50 cr.

JOLLY LLB 3 WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3: CAN FILM DARE TO THINK OF RS 100 CRORE?

If the producers and the cast are thinking to cross the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office, they need to earn solid numbers in both India and overseas markets. As of now, the dream of Rs 100-crore looks bleak.