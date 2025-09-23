Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Fails To Cross Rs 100 Cr Mark But...

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are set to star in the much-anticipated film, Jolly LLB 3. This legal comedy-drama is Akshay's fourth release this year, following Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Kesari Chapter 2. As the third installment in the Jolly LLB series, it continues from Arshad's Jolly LLB and Akshay's Jolly LLB 2. Subhash Kapoor has both written and directed this installment, bringing back Akshay and Arshad to reprise their roles from previous films.

Jolly LLB 3 has been making waves not only in India but also globally. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.15 crore overseas on its fourth day. This brought its total overseas earnings to Rs 21.15 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie reached Rs 91.75 crore after just four days of release.

Star-Studded Cast Enhances Film's Appeal

The film features a talented ensemble cast alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Notable actors like Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rai, Ram Kapoor, and Avijit Dutt play significant roles. Each actor adds their unique flair to the story, enhancing the overall cinematic experience for audiences.

The chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi is a major draw for fans eagerly anticipating its release. This movie marks their third collaboration after working together in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey.

Box Office Success

Jolly LLB 3 has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Samrat Prithviraj, which stood at Rs 90.74 crore. With a total worldwide collection of Rs 91.75 crore after four days, it has emerged as Akshay's seventh highest-grossing film post-COVID-19.

The film promises a captivating mix of humour and drama, making it an engaging watch for audiences worldwide. Fans are excited to see how this installment unfolds with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances.

This success highlights the continued popularity of the Jolly LLB series among audiences both domestically and internationally. The combination of a strong cast and engaging narrative seems to have struck a chord with viewers everywhere.