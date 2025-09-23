Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Akshay’s Film Beats Samraat Prithviraj’s Collection To Create Record

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are set to star in the eagerly awaited film, Jolly LLB 3. This legal comedy-drama marks Akshay's fourth movie release this year, following Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Kesari Chapter 2. As the third installment in the Jolly LLB series, it continues from Arshad's Jolly LLB and Akshay's Jolly LLB 2. The film promises a captivating mix of humour and drama, making it an engaging watch for audiences. Subhash Kapoor has both written and directed this installment, bringing back Akshay and Arshad to reprise their roles from previous films.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's on-screen chemistry is a major draw for fans eagerly anticipating its release. Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 boasts a talented ensemble cast alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The film features Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rai, Ram Kapoor, and Avijit Dutt in significant roles. Each actor brings their unique flair to the story, enhancing the overall cinematic experience. This movie marks the third collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi after their previous work together in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey. Interestingly, Jolly LLB 3 has been creating waves not just in India but across the world

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 made a collection of Rs 2.15cr in the overseas market and took the overall overseas collection of the movie to Rs 21.15cr. On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Jolly LLB 3 stands at Rs 91.75cr after 4 days of release

Jolly LLB 3 Surpasses Samrat Prithviraj Lifetime Worldwide Collection

To note, with the overall worldwide collection of Rs 91.75cr, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to surpass the lifetime worldwide collection of Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 90.74cr) and has emerged as Akshay's 7th highest worldwide grosser post COVID 19

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

To note, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to have a steady hold and inch close to Rs 100cr club at the worldwide box office

Meanwhile, talking about playing Jolly Tyagi again after 12 years, Arshad Warsi told IANS, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart".