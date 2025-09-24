Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Akshay's Film Crosses 100cr; Beats Baaghi 4, SoS 2 In Overseas



Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all over the headlines courtesy of their release Jolly LLB 3. The legal comedy drama, which is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise. Interestingly, Arshad and Akshay have been reprising their respective roles from previous installments which were also a hit among the fans. Apart from Akshay and Arshad, Jolly LLB 3 also features Boman Irani, Ram Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao etc. Needless to say, Jolly LLB 3 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, Jolly LLB 3 witnesses a face off between Jagdish Tyagi (played by Akshay Kumar) and Jagdishwar Mishra (played by Arshad Warsi) over the case of Rajaram Solanki, a struggling farmer from Parsaul, who takes his own life after losing his land to corrupt officials and a powerful builder, Haribhai Khaitan who is is behind an influential project named "Bikaner to Boston". As Jolly LLB 3 has opened to rave reviews, Jolly LLB 3 has been creating waves not just in Indian but across the world.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 saw a dip in numbers and minted Rs 1.85cr in the overseas market on day 5 (first Tuesday). As a result, the total overseas collection of Jolly LLB 3 stands at Rs 23cr and the movie has entered the coveted Rs 100cr club worldwide. Yes! The total worldwide collection of Jolly LLB 3 stands at Rs 101.50cr.

Jolly LLB 3 Beats Son of Sardaar 2 and Baaghi 4 In Overseas

Interestingly, with a total collection of Rs 23cr in overseas, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to surpass the lifetime overseas collection of Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 (Rs 9.75cr) and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 (Rs 14.8cr)

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a working day, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to slow down at the worldwide box office. The movie is likely to mint Rs 1.5cr in the overseas market today (day 6/ first Wednesday) and will be crossing Rs 105cr at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 3, which marks Akshay and Arshad's third collaboration after Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Bachchhan Paandey, has to rake in Rs 65.5cr so far in India after five days of release.