Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Akshay-Arshad's Film Earns 150% Of Budget In Week 1, Here's Report

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Jolly LLB 3 has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹80 crore. But has the film recovered its investment yet? Not entirely, at least in terms of net box office collections in India. However, the movie has been performing quite well at the worldwide box office. As the first weekend wraps up, Jolly LLB 3 continues to show strong momentum globally. Let's take a look at its Day 7 (Week 1) worldwide gross.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 7

According to Sacnilk's report, Jolly LLB 3 saw a rise of 5 crores at the worldwide box office on Day 7 (Week 1). This makes the total worldwide box office collection stand at Rs. 113 crore. To note, Jolly LLB 3 had Rs. 108 crore worldwide collection on Day 6 (Wednesday).

Did Jolly LLB 3 Sees 150% Rise In Week 1?

According to Filmibeat's report, Jolly LLB 3 is made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore. As of Week 1, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed Rs. 113 crore at the box office. Indeed, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed almost 150% of the budget so far. Let us further wait for the movie to earn back 2X the budget of the movie.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 (Week 1)

India net box office collection- Rs. 74 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 113 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 24.50 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 88.50 Cr

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection So Far (Week 1)

Day 1- Rs. 12.5 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 20 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 4.5 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 4 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 74 Cr

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Update

Fans eagerly waiting for Jolly LLB 3 to stream online now have an exciting update. According to a report by Filmibeat, the makers are in talks with a leading OTT platform for the film's digital release. While the theatrical run continues to perform well, the OTT rights are reportedly being sold for a hefty amount, indicating the film's strong demand beyond cinemas. With a production budget of around Rs. 80 crore, the digital deal is expected to further boost its overall revenue. An official announcement is still awaited, but fans can expect the film to arrive online in the coming weeks.