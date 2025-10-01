Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty's Film CRUSHES Varun’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's massive fan following across the world is over the moon and rightfully so. After all, he is coming with the much talked about Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. Directed and written by Rishab Shetty, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 is period mythological action drama and it is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. For the uninitiated, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara which was a massive hit among the fans. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 is produced by Hombale Films.

Kantara Chapter 1 offers a deeper exploration of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflicts introduced in the original. Set against the backdrop of pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, this film is anticipated to uncover the ancient beginnings of the Bhuta Kola ritual. The narrative will likely weave together elements of regional folklore, spirituality, and action, much like its predecessor. Apart from Rishab Shetty in the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in pivotal roles. While Kantara Chapter 1 creates a massive buzz in the town, it will be releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Interestingly, the movie has received an impressive response in terms of advance booking especially in the Hindi belt.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Advance Booking Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has made a collection of Rs 2.62 cr from advance booking for the Hindi version at 7:30 PM

Kantara Chapter 1 Beats Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 will be witnessing a box office clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. And much to everyone's surprise the mythological drama has managed to crush the romantic comedy in terms of advance booking. For the uninitiated, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has made a collection of Rs 1.55 crore at 7:30 PM today.

Meanwhile talking about the box office clash between Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, director Shashank Khaitan told Free Press Journal, "We definitely believe there is an audience for everyone. I think people will be excited to watch both movies. They might watch one before and the next later. We are happy to explore the opportunity of a big holiday day, knowing that it's Dussehra, knowing that we are a strong family film, and we are confident that people would be excited to see our movie as well".