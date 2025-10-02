Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Rishab To Get His Highest Opener; To Beat Kantara | EXC

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rishab Shetty's fans worldwide are thrilled as he returns with Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. Directed and penned by Rishab Shetty, this period mythological action drama is eagerly awaited. It serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara, which captivated audiences. Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 promises to delve deeper into the story's roots. The film is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and aims to explore the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual. The narrative is expected to intertwine regional folklore, spirituality, and action, similar to its predecessor.

Alongside Rishab Shetty, the cast of Kantara Chapter 1 includes Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara in significant roles. Kantara Chapter 1 is generating significant excitement and will be available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 opened to decent reviews in the Hindi belt and is eyeing a good start at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to mint Rs 15cr on day 1 (first Thursday) in the Hindi belt.

Kantara Chapter 1 To Record Rishab Shetty's Highest Opener In Hindi

Interestingly, if the prediction turned out to be true, Kantara Chapter 1 will beat Kantara with a huge in the Hindi belt. For the uninitiated, Kantara had minted Rs 1.27cr on the opening day for the Hindi version. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 will record Rishab Shetty's highest opener in the Hindi domain.

Interesting, Kantara Chapter 1 has witnessed an interesting response in terms of advance booking for the Hindi version. According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has made a collection of Rs 3.7cr from advance booking on day 1 for the Hindi version.