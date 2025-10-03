Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 1: Rishab’s Film Beats Raid 2 On Opening Day; Creates THIS Record



Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's fans are buzzing with excitement as he makes a comeback with the much talked about Kantara A Legend Chapter 1. This film, directed and written by Rishab Shetty, is a period mythological action drama which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year for several reasons. To begin with, it is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara which was a massive hit among fans and even grabbed a National Award for Rishab Shetty. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie promises to delve into the Kantara's origins.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the beginnings of the Bhuta Kola ritual. The narrative is expected to weave together regional folklore, spirituality, and action, much like its predecessor. Kantara Chapter 1's rich cultural backdrop adds depth to its storytelling. Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Released amid massive buzz, Kantara Chapter 1 opened to rave reviews

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed an impressive start for the Hindi version and made a collection of Rs 19.5cr on the opening day

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Beats Raid 2 Opening Day Collection

With a collection of Rs 19.5cr, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 (Rs 19.25cr) and has recorded the 6th highest opening for a Hindi film in 2025

Meanwhile, Rukmini Vasanth penned a heartfelt post after Kantara Chapter 1 release and wrote, "Over a year ago, I had the privilege of joining the team of Kantara: Chapter 1. It has challenged me, taught me, improved the way I approach my craft and given me a new perspective on life. This film is a labour of love, painstakingly brought to life by the hundreds of people who worked day and night on it - I am so grateful to have been a part of this mesmerising film".