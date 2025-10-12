Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 10: Rishab’s Film Sees Hike; Surpasses Pushpa Lifetime Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 10: Kantara Chapter 1 has been one of the biggest releases of the year for several reasons. To begin with, Kantara Chapter 1 is the much awaited prequel to the 2022 release Kantara which even grabbed a national award. The movie is written and directed by Rishab Shetty who also plays the lead role in the period mythological drama. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 also features Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah in the role of Kulashekara.

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 premiered in several languages such as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. This approach allowed the film to connect with a diverse audience throughout India. The movie's initial performance at the box office was noteworthy. Released on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a grand debut in India and emerged as one of the highest openers of the year. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a glorious week 1 in the Hindi market and managed to cross Rs 100cr. And now, it has managed to see a hike in numbers during the second week.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 10

According to a report published in Sancilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a hike in numbers on day 10 and minted Rs 14cr (day 10/ second Saturday) for the Hindi version which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 130cr.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Beats Pushpa (Hindi) Lifetime Collection

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 130cr in 10 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Rs Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rise which happens to be Rs 106.35cr.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a Sunday and no big releases this week, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see another hike in numbers today (day 11/ second Sunday). The movie is expected to mint Rs 20cr today and will be crossing Rs 150cr for the Hindi version. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to earn Rs 35cr in the second weekend.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".