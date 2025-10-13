Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 11: Rishab's Film Beats Lifetime Collection Of Akshay's Sky Force

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 11: Kantara Chapter 1 has captured significant attention this year for various reasons. It serves as the eagerly anticipated prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which earned a national award. Rishab Shetty, who wrote and directed the movie, also stars in the lead role of this period mythological drama. The cast includes Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah portraying Kulashekara. The film's release strategy involved premiering in multiple languages such as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 made a remarkable debut at the box office on October 2 and quickly became one of the year's top openers. In its first week in the Hindi market alone, Kantara Chapter 1 achieved impressive success by surpassing Rs 100 crore. The film's performance did not wane as it entered its second week; instead, it experienced an increase in box office numbers. This sustained success highlights the film's strong appeal among audiences. Amid the positive word of mouth, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a decent performance during the second weekend.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 11

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 maintained a steady hold in the Hindi market. The movie minted Rs 14.25cr on Saturday and Sunday, making a collection of Rs 28.5 cr in the second weekend and a total collection of the movie stands at Rs 144.5cr after 11 days of release for the Hindi version

Kantra Chapter 1 (Hindi) Beats Sky Force Lifetime Collection

With a total collection of Rs 144.5cr, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force which happens to be Rs 134.93cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a Monday, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see a massive dip in numbers for the Hindi version today (day 13/ second Monday). The movie is expected to earn Rs 6-8cr and is likely to touch Rs 150cr mark

Meanwhile, talking to Cinema Express, Rukmini spoke about Kantara Chapter 1 and said, "It was so clear from the audience's response that Kantara was made with immense love and devotion. So when you step into this world as an actor, it becomes important to understand the cultural context and its rootedness, so that you can do the utmost justice to it. It was nerve-wracking in the beginning. With the original team reuniting and me being the new entrant, it felt daunting".