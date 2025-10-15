Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 13: Rishab’s Film Beats Prabhas’ Two Big Films To Achieve A Milestone

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 13: Kantara Chapter 1, featuring Rishab Shetty, has been a significant release this year. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, this film is a prequel to the 2022 movie Kantara. The anticipation around Kantara Chapter 1 was immense due to the success of its predecessor. Released on October 2, it received enthusiastic reviews from both audiences and critics. In addition to Rishab Shetty, the film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the ancient Buta Kola ritual. This narrative picks up from where the first film concluded in 2022, delving deeper into its rich lore and history. Kantara Chapter 1 was released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. This multilingual approach helped it become one of the year's highest openers. Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 has been going strong in the Hindi market

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 13

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a hike in numbers on second Tuesday and earned Rs 6.35cr on day 13 (second Tuesday) for the Hindi version and it took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 155.35cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Beats Salaar & Saaho

To note, with a total collection of Rs 155.35cr in 13 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Prabhas' Saaho (Rs 149cr) and Salaar (Rs 152cr) and recorded the 6th highest grossing South film in the Hindi market

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction

Given the trend, Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to see a dip in numbers today but continue to hold the ground with no big release in the Hindi market until Diwali. The movie is expected to earn Rs 4cr and will be inching close to Rs 160cr mark today (Day 14/ second Wednesday) after two weeks of release.

Meanwhile, talking to Cinema Express, Rukmini spoke about Kantara Chapter 1 and said, "It was so clear from the audience's response that Kantara was made with immense love and devotion. So when you step into this world as an actor, it becomes important to understand the cultural context and its rootedness, so that you can do the utmost justice to it. It was nerve-wracking in the beginning. With the original team reuniting and me being the new entrant, it felt daunting".