Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 14: Rishab’s Film Sees Dip On 2nd Wed; Eyes To Beat SZP In Week 3

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 14: Kantara Chapter 1, featuring Rishab Shetty, has been a major release this year. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, this film is a period mythological drama and serves as a prequel to the 2022 movie Kantara. The film's release on October 2 was met with enthusiastic reviews from both audiences and critics, living up to the high expectations set by its predecessor. In addition to Rishab Shetty, the cast includes Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in prominent roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 explored the ancient traditions of the Buta Kola ritual within the context of pre-colonial coastal Karnataka. This narrative continues from where the first film concluded in 2022, delving deeper into its cultural lore and historical backdrop. Kantara Chapter 1 was released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The movie has been creating a massive buzz for the Hindi version and achieving new milestones every day despite dips in numbers

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 14

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a dip in numbers and earned Rs 4.15cr on day 14 (second Wednesday) in the Hindi market. This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 159.5cr for the Hindi version after two weeks of release.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction

Given the fact that there are no big releases this week, Kantara Chapter 1 is going to maintain its hold despite a dip. The movie is going to rake in around Rs 3cr today (day 15/ third Thursday) and will be inching close to Rs 165cr mark. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 is now eyeing to surpass the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par in week 3 which happens to be Rs 167.3cr

Meanwhile, talking to Cinema Express, Rukmini spoke about Kantara Chapter 1 and said, "It was so clear from the audience's response that Kantara was made with immense love and devotion. So when you step into this world as an actor, it becomes important to understand the cultural context and its rootedness, so that you can do the utmost justice to it. It was nerve-wracking in the beginning. With the original team reuniting and me being the new entrant, it felt daunting".