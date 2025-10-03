Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 2 Prediction: Rishab’s Film To See 40% Hike; Will It Touch 50cr?



Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Rishab Shetty, along with his vast fan base, has every reason to celebrate these days. After all, he has returned with the eagerly awaited Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 aka Kantara 2. For the uninitiated, Kantara Chpater 1 is a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara and is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The movie features Rishab in the lead role, alongside Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara.

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 is produced by Hombale Films and delves into the origins of its narrative. Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, it explores the beginnings of the Bhuta Kola ritual. Like its predecessor, Kantara Chapter 1 aims to merge regional folklore with spirituality and action. It promises to offer insights into the cultural and spiritual dimensions of the Bhuta Kola ritual. Released amid massive buzz and anticipation, Kantara Chapter 1, which was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages, opened to rave reviews and has set the box office on fire

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnik, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a good start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 19.5cr for the Hindi version

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

As per a tweet shared by film business expert Rohit Jaiswal, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see around 40% hike for the Hindi version and is expected to earn around Rs 28-30cr today (day 2/ first Friday). As a result, Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to inch close to Rs 50cr mark in the Hindi market today.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".