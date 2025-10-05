Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 3: Rishab Shetty’s Film Earns 50cr; Beats Lifetime Collection Of KGF

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has been one of the biggest releases of the year. Written and directed by Rishan Shetty, the movie is a period mythological drama which also features Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara along with Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, etc. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 is the sequel to the 2022 release Kantara which was well received by the audience. Given the success of Kantara, there has been a massive buzz around Kantara Chapter 1.

To note, Kantara Chapter 1 features Rishab Shetty in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Rukmini. Produced by Hombale Productions, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a thunderous opening at the box office. In fact, the movie recorded Rishab's highest opener and even emerged as the highest opening Kannada film of 2025. To note, Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed a pan India release and was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to set the box office on fire in the Hindi market.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a hike in numbers and earned more than it opening day on first Saturday. To note, the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 19cr on day 3 (first Saturday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 50cr after 3 days of release

Kantara Chapter 1 Beats KGF Lifetime Collection

With a total collection of Rs 50cr, Kantara Chapter 1 has managed to beat the lifetime collection of Yash's KGF in Hindi market which happens to be Rs 44.09cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a Sunday, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see a hike in numbers today and is expected to mint Rs 25cr for the Hindi version. In fact, the movie is likely to cross around Rs 75cr after opening weekend. For the uninitiated, with a good hold in the Hindi market, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to earn around Rs 45cr in the opening weekend itself.

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".