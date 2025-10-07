Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 5: Rishab’s Film Sees 62% Dip; Mints Three Times Less Than KGF 2



Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 5: Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, has become one of the year's major releases. This period mythological drama, written and directed by Rishan Shetty, also stars Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Kantara Chapter 1 follows the success of its predecessor, Kantara, released in 2022, which was well-received by audiences. Kantara Chapter 1marks Rishab Shetty's first collaboration with Rukmini Vasanth and fans have been lauding both Rishab and Rukmini's performance in the film

Produced by Hombale Productions, Kantara Chapter 1 had a remarkable opening at the box office. It became Rishab's highest opener and the top opening Kannada film of 2025. Kantara Chapter 1 was released across India in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Kantara Chapter 1 made a significant impact on the Hindi market as well. Its pan-India release strategy contributed to its widespread popularity. However, the first Monday came with a significant dip in numbers for Kantara Chapter 1 for the Hindi version

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 saw a dip of 62% in numbers on the first Monday. After minting Rs 23cr on day 4 (first Sunday), Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 8.75cr on first Monday (day 5) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 59.25cr after 5 days of release

Kantara Chapter 1 Fails To Beat KGF 2 With A Huge Gap

As Kantara Chapter 1 has been witnessing a competition with Yash's KGF Chapter 2, this Rishab starrer has failed to beat the latter with a huge gap. In fact, Kantara Chapter 1 minted three times less than KGF 2 which had earned Rs 25.57cr on first Monday after release

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a working day, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to see another dip for the Hindi version and will be minting Rs 6-7cr today (day 6/ first Tuesday) and is expected to cross Rs 65cr

Meanwhile, Rishab opened up on Kantara Chapter 1's grand opening and tweeted, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1".