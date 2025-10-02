Kantara Chapter 1 vs SSKTK Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Rishab or Varun; Who Will Win On Opening Day?



Kantara Chapter 1 vs SSKTK Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: This year October 2 has been special as on the occasion of Dussehra, the Indian box office is witnessing a massive clash between Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 (Kantara Chapter 1) and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Both the movies, despite different genres have managed to create a massive buzz among the fans and this clash has certainly emerged as a treat for the fans. Needless to say, there have been speculations about who will be leading the box office on the opening day.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

For the uninitiated, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and also features Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will make an opening day collection of Rs 11-13cr

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Interestingly, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel of the 2022 release Kantara and is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The movie is hitting the screens in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. As per Rohit Jaiswal, Kntara Chapter 1 is expected to make an opening day collection of Rs 15cr on the opening day for the Hindi version

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) vs SSKTK Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

It is evident that Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 will be giving a tough fight to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and will beat the latter on the opening day in the Hindi belt.

Meanwhile talking about the box office clash between Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, director Shashank Khaitan told Free Press Journal, "We definitely believe there is an audience for everyone. I think people will be excited to watch both movies. They might watch one before and the next later. We are happy to explore the opportunity of a big holiday day, knowing that it's Dussehra, knowing that we are a strong family film, and we are confident that people would be excited to see our movie as well".