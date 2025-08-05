Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 11 (Hindi): Film Sets Eyes On 100 Cr. Total Earnings Are...

Photo Credit: Hombale Films' Instagram

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 11: Underdogs always perform well even when people write them off in the beginning. Something similar happened in the case of Mahavatar Narsimha. An animated film, with minimal promotions and hype, created ripples in the cinema halls and attracted the audience. Who ever thought that an animated film would perform better than projects starring Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Triptii Dimri?

MAHAVTAR NARSIMHA TO CROSS RS 100 CRORE IN HINDI MARKET

At a time when movies have failed to strike a chord with the audience, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned rave reviews from both cinephiles and critics. The animated flick, which is backed by Hombale Films, has emerged as the biggest surprise of 2025 so far.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Mahavatar Narsimha affected the box office collection of new releases like Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. He also mentioned that Saiyaara was also impacted with the growing popularity of the film.

The movie minted Rs 65.64 crore in the first ten days of release, almost matching Kantara's 4-week total collection of over Rs 69 crore.

"#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] is a BLOCKBUSTER... The film is trending far better than #Kantara #Hindi... In fact, #MahavatarNarsimha has nearly matched #Kantara's *4-week total* [₹ 69.75 cr] in *just 10 days* [₹ 65.64 cr]... Yes, you read that right! But that's not all - #MahavatarNarsimha has impacted the business of *ALL* films, including the phenomenon #Saiyaara and the new releases - #SOS2 and #Dhadak2 (sic)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

As the critic shared the box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha, he stated the film would cross the Rs 100-crore mark in the Hindi markets. The latest trends indicate that the movie will have a free run at the box office till War 2 releases. Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani-starrer is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, and it is expected to take a solid opening on August 14, 2025.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA DAY 11 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Despite a drop on its second Monday (August 4), the film continued to rake in big moolah at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version earned over Rs 4 crore, taking the total earnings to Rs 70 crore.

Taran Adarsh confirmed that the movie minted Rs 4.70 crore on Monday after a blockbuster weekend. He stated that Mahavatar Narsimha will increase its earning on Tuesday due to the discounted ticket offer.

#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] continues its strong run on the second Monday, following a smashing weekend... The discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday] is expected to further boost footfalls and numbers. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 11.25 cr, Sun 16.27 cr, Mon 4.70 cr. Total: ₹ 70.34 cr," Adarsh wrote on the microblogging site.

