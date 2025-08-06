Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13: Film Smashes A Sixer. Saiyaara Cannot STOP It

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13: It's time to send congratulatory messages to the entire team of Hombale Films as they had added their names in history books. They have backed a project, which has created records at the box office. From emerging as the highest-grossing animated film to crossing the Rs 100-crore mark, Mahavatar Narsimha has been adding feats on its crown since the last few days.

HOW MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA CREATED BOX OFFICE HISTORY?

Who ever thought that an animated film would emerge as the darkhorse of 2025? While Bollywood biggies including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn faced hiccups in striking a chord with the audience, Mahavatar Narsimha worked its magic like a charm.

From a modest first day net box office collection of Rs 1.75 crore to earning in double digits on Sunday (August 4), Mahavatar Narsimha made history by becoming the first ever animated film to cross ₹100 Cr nett at the Indian box office. This is a huge feat in itself.

Hombale Films has set new benchmarks, showcasing the power of meaningful storytelling. It is indeed one of the biggest success stories in Indian cinema in recent years.

With the success of Mahavatar Narsimha, the market for animated films has widened. A Reddit thread has been created to discuss the popularity of the film, and how it paved way for a new market where animated movies can rule the roost instead of big-budget films with no return on investment.

One user aptly said, "After seeing Mahavatara Narasimha, money-minded producers got a new genre to milk. If my guess is right, in the upcoming animation movies (the number might increase), they will be no match to Mahavatara Narasimha. Its a really great film (sic)."

"I went to this movie today, it's soo good. I'm a kinda guy who felt happy tears for kalli movie ( 1st Mahabharta scene and last prabhas showed as karna scene). And for this Mahavatar Narasimha, i felt those happy tears at least 4 times, literally tears rolling from my cheeks as I watch the scenes( that proud, happy and divine feelings inside satisfied) (sic)," another commented.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA DAY 13 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Mahavatar Narsimha has created ripples in the Hindi-speaking belts, garnering over Rs 75 crore, as per Taran Adarsh. The film has resonated so well with the audience that the exhibitors are increasing the shows in the cinema halls.

According to Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs 6 crore on Wednesday (August 6) to to take the total box office collection to Rs 112.80 crore (net). The film witnessed a slight rise in numbers in the Hindi belts.

