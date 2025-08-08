Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 15 (Hindi): Film Smashes BIG Sixer, Beats Saiyaara Again

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 15 (Hindi): Promotions, marketing gimmicks, and city tours don't pay rich dividends if the content is not good. No matter how much money a producer puts into such promotional strategies, he/she would not get results if the film is unable to strike a chord with the audience. Good content will eventually find its way into the hearts of the audience.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 14: HOW MUCH FILM EARNED IN WEEK 2?

At a time Bollywood biggies have struggled to mint money at the box office, an animated film has spilled magic on the silver screen. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Mahavatar Narsimha. The film, backed by Hombale Films, is raking in big moolah, proving that cinephiles are keen to watch quality content over over-dramatic movies without any solid storyline.

As week two ended for Mahavatar Narsimha, the makers received some good news. The film witnessed a rise of over 57 percent in the collections when compared to the first week. The movie minted Rs 3.70 crore on Thursday (August 7), beating Saiyaara in the Hindi belts.

#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] posts a remarkable total in Week 2... In fact, the Week 2 total is 57.28% HIGHER than Week 1, which is nothing short of sensational. The march towards the ₹ 100 cr milestone has begun (sic)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA DAY 15 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION TODAY

According to Sacnilk's latest updates for Mahavatar Narsimha, the film has earned Rs 3 crore till the time of reporting. It once again performed better than Saiyaara as the romantic drama is starting to fizzle out. Mahavatar Narsimha continued to impress despite the arrival of Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. The movie will have a free hand till the time Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 hits the silver screens.

As per Rohit Jaiswal's viral tweet, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to collect around Rs 22 crore in its third weekend at the box office.

As Mahavatar Narsimha emerged as the highest-grossing animated film in India, the makers organized a success meet to celebrate the achievement. The team conducted a grand success meet at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai to celebrate the feat.

