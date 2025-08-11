Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18 (Hindi): After Blockbuster Weekend, Film Is Now....

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18 (Hindi): The first choice of the movie goers is clear this week. It's neither Dhadak 2 or Son Of Sardaar 2. Saiyaara is also slowly fading out. One film has continued to grab eyeballs, setting the box office on fire. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Mahavatar Narsimha.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA HINDI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION WEEKEND 3

Who ever thought that an animated movie would emerge as the dark horse of 2025? The movie, which has backed by Homble Films, has been performing amazingly well in the cinema halls. In a historic feat, the third weekend collection is higher than the first week collection of Mahavatar Narsimha. Imagine the craze among the audience as the flick is getting love from all corners.

Despite being a regional language film, Mahavatar Narsimha has set the box office on fire in Hindi markets. The Hindi version of the movie has performed the best when compared to all languages.

The movie created ripples as the third weekend turned out to be a blockbuster for the makers. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the third weekend collection of Mahavatar Narsimha, adding that the movie earned over Rs 17 crore on Sunday (August 10). The Raksha Bandhan weekend holiday was beneficial for the film as it saw a growth in numbers.

"HISTORIC RUN CONTINUES... #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] maintains its #Blockbuster momentum in Weekend 3... And what you're about to read will shock you! Weekend 3 numbers [₹ 38.96 cr] are HIGHER than the *entire Week 1* [₹ 32.63 cr] and even *Weekend 2* [₹ 35.23 cr]... #MahavatarNarsimha shows no signs of slowing down... SENSATIONAL (sic)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The critic mentioned that the numbers from day 1 to day 17 have been revised due to the updated reports from across India.

#MahavatarNarsimha [Week 3] Fri 5.27 cr, Sat 16.28 cr, Sun 17.41 cr. Total: ₹ 126.76 cr.