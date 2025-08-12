Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: Hombale Films & Kleem Productions’ Movie Collects Rs 5.35 Cr

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions' Mahavatar Narsimha has made history as one of the highest-grossing Indian animated films ever. Since its release, the film has been unstoppable at the box office, taking viewers on a divine journey filled with powerful visuals and spiritual awakening. Even after 18 days, fans continue to flock to theaters to experience this epic tale on the big screen. The numbers reflect the immense love and sustained momentum the film enjoys. On Monday, its 18th day, Mahavatar Narsimha earned a remarkable ₹5.25 crore India Nett, showcasing its incredible and unstoppable run at the box office.

The film, a key part of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, is winning hearts and making history with a worldwide collection of ₹210 crore, proving its box office dominance beyond India. Recently, the makers celebrated the film's success at a temple, honoring the source of its massive success. They also released a gripping new success trailer featuring never-seen-before scenes. With strong weekday numbers, the film shows no signs of slowing down and is expected to earn even more.

Hombale Films has established itself as one of India's leading production giants, renowned for delivering back-to-back blockbuster successes. The studio revolutionized Indian cinema by launching the pan-India franchise phenomenon, beginning with the monumental success of KGF Chapters 1 & 2. This was followed by the digitally acclaimed Salaar: Chapter 1 - The Ceasefire and the culturally significant Kantara.

While KGF broke box office records nationwide, Salaar made a strong impact on streaming platforms. After the massive success of Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale is gearing up for the release of Kantara: Chapter 1. Hombale Films is set to raise the bar even higher, pushing Indian filmmaking into exciting new directions.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content. This dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in 3D and in five Indian languages on 25th July 2025.