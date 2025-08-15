Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 22 (Hindi): Film JUMPS Despite War 2 & Coolie Release

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 22: Mahavatar Narsimha is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Despite the arrival of a heavyweight like War 2, the animated film has increased its number on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. Who ever thought that an animated project could attract the family audience and emerge asthe surprise package of 2025?

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION WEEK 3 (HINDI)

At a time when new releases like Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 failed to strike a chord with the audience, Mahavatar Narsimha gained momentum despite minimal promotions in the Hindi-speaking belts. No big stars, no city tours, no massive promotions- but still it managed to impress the viewers.

The film has earned over Rs 141 crore in the Hindi-speaking markets. It has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in the third week in the cinema halls.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Mahavatar Narsimha's box office collection on X.

He wrote, "#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] crosses the ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 3 - surpassing its Week 1 total and matching Week 2... A remarkable trend. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 3] Fri 5.36 cr, Sat 16.56 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 3.83 cr, Tue 4.57 cr, Wed 3.17 cr, Thu 2 cr. Total: ₹ 141.35 cr (sic)."

Here's a look at the week-wise box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha!

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 32.62 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 55.17 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 53.56 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 141.35 cr

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA DAY 22 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (HINDI) FILM INCHES TOWARDS RS 150 CRORE

The film has been making waves since the second day of release. After a modest opening of Rs 1.46 crore in Hindi, the movie witnessed a massive rise in numbers, especially during the second weekend. It registered a mind-boggling collection of Rs 16 crore on its second Sunday, emerging as the highest-grossing animated film in India.

Guess what? The movie is now inching closer towards the Rs 150-crore mark in Hindi belts. Having already earned Rs 141 crore till week 3, Mahavatar Narsimha saw a rise in numbers on Friday (August 15).

According to Sacnilk's latest estimates, the film earned Rs 6.3 crore on its 22nd day.