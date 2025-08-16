Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 23 (Hindi): Film ROARS Like Lion Despite War 2, Earns Rs...

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 23 (Hindi): Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time to send congratulatory messages to Hombale Films as they have added a new jewel to their crown. Mahavatar Narsimha's Hindi version has earned Rs 150 crore, entering the coveted club on Saturday (August 16).

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA (HINDI) DAY 22 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh confirmed that Mahavatar Narsimha would enter the Rs 150 crore club in Hindi markets on Saturday (August 16). The film has exceeded expectations, emerging as the dark horse of 2025.

Whoever thought that an animated film would perform so well at the office? Despite the Saiyaara wave in the country, the movie continued to maintain its momentum in the cinema halls, increasing its footfalls.

Mahavatar Narsimha has proved that good content will sell irrespective of the promotions. No city tours, no grand events, no over-the-top promotional methods- there was not an iota of marketing gimmick used before the release of the film.

On Friday (August 15), the film earned Rs 5.77 crore, moving one step ahead to the Rs 150-crore club.

"150 NOT OUT *TODAY*... #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] continues its glorious run on its fourth Friday [#IndependenceDay], despite the arrival of two heavyweight releases - #War2 and #Coolie. The fourth Friday numbers are HIGHER than the third Friday, as well as Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday... OUTSTANDING! #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 4] Fri 5.77 cr. Total: ₹ 147.02 cr (sic)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA BEATS WAR 2- HERE'S HOW

Did you know Mahavatar Narsimha bookings are better than War 2's third day bookings on BookMyShow? The animated film is trending better on BMS than War 2, according to the latest update.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA ENTERS 150 CRORE CLUB IN HINDI

The animated film has done the unthinkable. After a modest start, the flick bounced back on the second Sunday, earning Rs 16 crore. There has been no stopping for the movie as it has refused to slow down at the box office despite the arrival of new releases.

Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2 failed to slow down its momentum, and even War 2 couldn't cause a dent in the film's box office collection.

According to Sacnilk's final estimates for Saturday (Day 23), Mahavatar Narsimha minted Rs 6.75 crore in India. If we talk about the Hindi numbers, the movie earned Rs 5.65 crore on the fourth Saturday, as per the official website of Sacnilk.

WILL MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA TOUCH RS 200 CRORE-MARK IN HINDI?

Sumit Kadel's tweet about the box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha captured the attention of the masses. He predicted that the movie would rake in Rs 200 crore in its lifetime collection in the Hindi markets.

Despite reduction in screens and shows after War 2 and Coolie's release, Mahavatar Narsimha contines to roar at the box office.

