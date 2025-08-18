Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 24 (Hindi): Film Hits Sixer, Stands Tall In Front Of Coolie & War

Mahavatar Narsimha Box office collection day 24 (Hindi): Who ever thought that an animated film would emerge as one of the highest grossers of 2025 in India? While Bollywood films like Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Emergency, Azaad failed to strike a chord with the audience, Mahavatar Narsimha exceeded the expectations and became one of the dark horses of the year.

It won't be wrong to call Mahavatar Narsimha the surprise package of 2025. The movie didn't boast of big names as it was an animated feature project. Despite minimal promotions and zero city tours, the flick set the cash registers jingling. Starting with a modest opening of Rs 1.46 crore to achieving over Rs 16 crore on its second Sunday, the film has witnessed a massive growth.

While India was engulfed in the Saiyaara wave, Mahavatar Narsimha slowly and steadily wooed the audience and continued to remain strong even when Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 released. The movie performed better than Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Tripti Dimrii's respective films.

MOST PROFITABLE FILM OF 2025 IS MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA

At a time when producers have struggled to recover their investment, Mahavatar Narsimha has given the best ROI to the makers. The film was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, and it has already made a solid profit by crossing the Rs 200-crore mark in India.

Films like Kantara and The Kashmir Files have earned over 1000 percent of their budgetm making them box office successes.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA DAY 24 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (HINDI AND NATIONWIDE)

According to Sacnilk's latest estimates, the movie earned Rs 8 crore on its fourth Sunday, i.e. August 17. Mahavatar Narsimha's net box office collection stands at Rs 210.35 crore, as per the website.

In the Hindi belt, the film minted over Rs 6 crore, comfortably inching closer towards the Rs 160 crore-mark. Although the number of shows have reduced, Mahavatar Narsimha still continues to trend on BookMyShow.

Trade experts like Sumit Kadel are hopeful that the Hindi version might enter the Rs 200-crore club.