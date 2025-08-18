Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25 (Hindi): Film Adds New Record Despite War 2

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25 (Hindi): There's no stopping for Hombale Films' Mahavatar Narsimha. It has not only emerged as the highest-grossing animated film in India, but also added new records to its name. From entering the Rs 150-crore club in Hindi to crossing over Rs 200 at the nationwide box office, the flick has been making waves with its presence in the cinema halls.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 24 IN HINDI

On Sunday (August 17), the movie earned Rs 6.33 crore, taking the total earnings to Rs 158.92 crore. Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha on its fourth Sunday. He mentioned how the movie started with a modest collection of Rs 1.46 crore in the Hindi-speaking belts.

"#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] is now racing towards the ₹ 200 cr milestone... From a modest opening of just ₹ 1.46 cr on Day 1 to crossing ₹ 150 cr by Weekend 4 - the trend is simply phenomenal," he tweeted.

The Bollywood trade analyst stated that the movie remained steady despite fewer shows and screens. Adarsh lauded Mahavatar Narsimha, saying that the film maintained its hold even when two major releases- War 2 and Coolie, arrived in the cinema halls.

"What makes this feat even more extraordinary is that the film continues to hold strong in its fourth weekend, despite a reduction in shows and, more importantly, the stiff competition from two heavyweights - #War2 and #Coolie. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 4] Fri 5.99 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.33 cr. Total: ₹ 158.92 cr (sic)," Adarsh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

MAHAVATAR NARISMHA WEEK 4 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Here's a look at the first three weeks and fourth weekend box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha in Indian Rupees!

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 32.62 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 54.86 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 53.77 cr

⭐️ Weekend 4: ₹ 17.67 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 158.92 cr

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA DAY 25 (HINDI) BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

According to Sacnilk's latest updates, the animinated feature film witness a major drop in numbers, but performed better than Coolie (Hindi version) on Monday (August 17).