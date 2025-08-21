Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 27 (Hindi): Film Takes A Punch But Continues To Race Towards...

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 27 (Hindi): 2025 has been the year of shattering stereotypes and myths in the film industry. It was always said that films need to have solid promotions and hype to generate box office success. Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha have proved that movies will work irrespective of the marketing gimmicks.

Who ever thought that an animated film would emerge as the sleeper hit of 2025? Mahavatar Narsimha opened with Rs 1.46 crore and later, set the cash registers jingling. Despite 4 weeks of release, the demand for the movie has not died down. In fact, the viewers have requested the theatre owners to increase the shows.

Amid the Saiyaara 2 wave, Mahavatar Narsimha continued to race ahead and earned decent moolah at the box office. Even when new releases like Dhadaak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 arrived in the cinema halls, the movie refused to back down. While Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur and Tripti Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's respctive movies struggled to strike a chord with the audience, Mahavatar Narsimha pulled them towards the theatres.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (GROSS): FILM EYES 300 CRORE

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Hombale Films' as their film has added a new feat to their crown. It is all set to become a milestone in Indian Animation history.

Mahavatar Narsimha is inching closer towards the Rs 300-crore mark (gross) at the worldwide box office. While the film earned around Rs 280 crore in 26 days, it added more numbers on Wednesday.

The film has been praised for its rich animation and intriguing storytelling. At a time when many big-budget movies have struggled to gain numbers, Mahavatar Narsimha is rewriting history.

MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA HINDI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 27

The film has slowed down a bit due to the reduction in screens and shows, but is still racing ahead towards the Rs 200-crore club in the Hindi-speaking belts. According to Sacnilk's estimates, the movie earned Rs 1.75 crore overall on Wednesday (August 20).

Once again, Hindi contributed the most in the box office collection. The film earned around Rs 1 crore for the Hindi version, as per Sacnilk.