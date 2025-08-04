Mahavatar Narsimha Witnessed A Massive Jump, Collecting ₹16.27 Cr. Hindi Net In India On Second Sunday!

Kleem Productions' Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, is on a dream run at the box office. The film is not only winning hearts across the nation but also breaking records with its phenomenal performance. With audiences turning up in massive numbers, the collections are soaring by the day. Once again, Hombale Films has etched its name in cinematic history with this unstoppable success.

Continuing its fabulous theatrical run, the film witnessed an unprecedented jump on its second Sunday, collecting a remarkable ₹16.27 Cr. Hindi net in India.

Yes, Mahavatar Narsimha is witnessing a kind of success that's setting new benchmarks at the box office. With its continued winning streak, the film's second Sunday numbers stand at a staggering ₹16.27 Cr. Hindi net in India. This is indeed a historic run for an animated film made in India. Hombale Films has once again proven its mettle, delivering a one-of-a-kind blockbuster. The films total in Hindi Net India stands at ₹65.64 Cr. and this weekend was equal to last entire week which has never happened before. The film will most definitely cross ₹100 Cr. mark.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in 3D and in five Indian languages on 25th July 2025.