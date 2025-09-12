Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Teja Sajja’s Film Beat HanuMan On Opening Day?| EXC

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja is here with the much awaited Mirai and we can't keep calm about it. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai is a fantasy action adventure film that marks Teja Sajja's first release of the year after the 2024 release superhero drama HanuMan. Apart from starring Teja Sajja in the role of Super Yodha, Mirai also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in the lead. Needless to say, Mirai has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese, Mirai is set in a mythological-futuristic universe. To note, Mirai tells the tale of a powerful warrior, Super Yodha, portrayed by Teja Sajja. His mission is to safeguard Emperor Ashoka's nine holy texts. These scriptures have the ability to transform humans into gods. The narrative unfolds as he faces the Black Sword, a merciless faction led by Mahabir Lama, played by Manchu Manoj. Interestingly, as Mirai has managed to create immense buzz in the town, there have been speculations about how it will fare at the box office in the Hindi belt.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 (Hindi)

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Mirai is expected to make an opening day collection of Rs 1.50-2 crores (day 1/ first Friday) in the Hindi belt.

Will Mirai Beat HanuMan On Day 1?

Interestingly, Mirai has been facing a competition with Teja Sajja's previous release HanuMan, if the prediction turned out to be true, this Karthik Gattamneni directorial will fail to beat the superhero film with a brink as the latter had minted Rs 2.1cr.

Meanwhile, talking about Mirai, Teja Sajja told The Hollywood Reporter India, "During the first narration of Mirai, I knew that this was what I was waiting for. It had our itihas merged into the story. It is an all round commercial film packaged with new age elements. I always search for scripts that have a bigger reason than the star cast for the audience to come to the theatre".