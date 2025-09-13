Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja’s Film Fails To Beat HanuMan Despite A Good Start

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's fans have every reason to celebrate. The actor, who gained fame with the 2024 superhero drama HanuMan, is making headlines again. His latest film, Mirai (Mirai Super Yodha), is a fantasy action adventure that has captured audience interest. Featuring Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu, it stands as one of the year's most awaited films. For the uninitiated, Mirai is set in a mythological-futuristic world.

The storyline of Mirai follows Vedha Prajapati, portrayed by Teja Sajja, a warrior tasked with safeguarding Emperor Ashoka's nine sacred scriptures. These texts possess the ability to transform humans into gods. However, Mahabir Lama, played by Manchu Manoj, leads the Black Sword group in their pursuit of these powerful scriptures. To note, Mirai, which opened to rave reviews, was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. However, despite a good response, Mirai witnessed a slow start at the box office.

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Mirai made a collection of Rs 1.25cr in the Hindi belt on day 1 (first Friday)

Mirai Fails To Beat Hanuman On Day 1

With an opening day collection of Rs 1.25cr in Hindi belt, Mirai has failed to beat Teja Sajja's HanuMan which had minted Rs 2.1 crores on the opening day.

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend and the reviews, Mirai is expected to see a hike in numbers today (day 2/ first Saturday) and will be inching close to 5cr mark in the Hindi belt.

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja, who is nervous with the release of Mirai, told OTT Play, "We have worked hard on this film for the last three years and given it everything. I am confident that we have readied a solid film with great visuals, and audiences of all age groups can watch Mirai and enjoy it on the big screen".