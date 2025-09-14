Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja’s Film Struggles To Beat HanuMan On 1st Saturday

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Teja Sajja is here with the much anticipated Mirai and the fans can't keep calm about it. After basking in the phenomenal success of his superhero drama HanuMan, Mirai (also known as Mirai: Super Yodha) happens to be his first release and the pressure and excitement about it has been palpable. To note, Mirai has been written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni and it has undoubtedly been one of the most anticipated releases of the year not just in the Telugu belt but across the world.

Apart from starring Teja Sajja in the role of Vedha Prajapati, Mirai boasts a stellar cast including Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu in the lead. For the uninitiated, the story of Mirai unfolds in a universe that blends mythology with futuristic elements. At its heart is Vedha Prajapati, a formidable warrior tasked with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures belonging to Emperor Ashoka. These ancient texts possess the extraordinary ability to transform ordinary humans into divine beings. However, the peace surrounding these powerful scriptures is threatened by Black Sword, a merciless faction led by Mahabir Lama, played by Manchu Manoj and the group is relentless in their pursuit to seize the sacred texts for their own gain. Released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages, Mirai witnessed an impressive start the box office.

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Mirai made a collection of Rs 2.8cr in the Hindi belt on day 2 (first Saturday) taking the total collection to Rs 4.45cr after two days of release

Mirai Fails To Beat Hanuman On Day 2

With an opening day collection of Rs 2.8cr on day 2 in Hindi belt, Mirai has failed to beat Teja Sajja's HanuMan which had minted Rs 3.9 crores on the second day of release.

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend and the reviews, Mirai is expected to see a hike in numbers today (day 3/ first Sunday) and will be inching close to 8cr mark in the Hindi belt. In fact, it is expected to mint Rs 5cr during the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja, who is nervous with the release of Mirai, told OTT Play, "We have worked hard on this film for the last three years and given it everything. I am confident that we have readied a solid film with great visuals, and audiences of all age groups can watch Mirai and enjoy it on the big screen".