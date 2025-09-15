Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja’s Film Crosses 10Cr; Joins League Of Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja's latest film, Mirai, has generated significant excitement among fans. Following the success of his superhero film HanuMan, this marks his first release. The anticipation surrounding Mirai is evident post the phenomenal success of HanuMan. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, it stands out as a highly awaited release not only in the Telugu region but globally. Mirai features Teja Sajja as Vedha Prajapati, supported by a talented cast including Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.

Mirai's narrative unfolds in a universe where mythology meets futuristic elements. At its core is Vedha Prajapati, a warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures of Emperor Ashoka. The ancient texts in Mirai hold the power to turn ordinary people into divine beings. However, their peace is threatened by Black Sword, led by Mahabir Lama (played by Manchu Manoj). This ruthless faction aims to capture these powerful scriptures for their own purposes. Mirai was released in multiple languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam and has opened to decent response.

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Mirai has made a collection of Rs 3.4cr on day 3 (first Sunday) and was seen having a steady hold at the box office during the opening weekend wherein it minted Rs 7cr (saturday & sunday). As per film business expert Ramesh Bala, Mirai has minted Rs 10cr in 3 days. He also asserted, "What makes this even more special is that #TejaSajja is one and only hero from Telugu other than Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and NTR to achieve this mark".

Mirai (Hindi) Fails To Beat HanuMan (Hindi)

As Mirai has been facing continuous comparisons with HanuMan, it minted almost half of the latter's day 3 collection. For the uninitiated, Mirai had minted Rs 6cr on day 3 of release in the Hindi belt.

Mirai (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend and the reviews, Mirai is expected to see a dip in numbers today (day 4/ first Monday) as it is a working day and will be inching close to 12cr mark in the Hindi belt.

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja, who is nervous with the release of Mirai, told OTT Play, "We have worked hard on this film for the last three years and given it everything. I am confident that we have readied a solid film with great visuals, and audiences of all age groups can watch Mirai and enjoy it on the big screen".