Nishaanchi Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Anurag Kashyap’s Film To See Slow Start; To Struggle To Make 1Cr | EXC

Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Anurag Kashyap is one of the most renowned and talked about filmmakers in Bollywood who has proved his directorial mettle on the big screen. While the filmmaker has given several iconic films, Anurag Kashyap is now making headlines for his upcoming directorial Nishaanchi. Produced by Ajay Rai, Vipin Agnihotri and Ranjan Singh under JAR Pictures, Nishaanchi is a crime drama which features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray along with Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

To note, Nishaanchi features Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as the movie revolves arounds twin brothers how are caught in crime and conscience. Interestingly, the music of Nishaanchi is given by Aaishvary Thackeray along with Anurag Saikia, Manan Bhardwaj and Dhruv Ghanekar. As Nishaanchi has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town, there are speculations about it will fare at the box office.

Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Nishaaanchi is expected to struggle earning Rs 1cr and is likely to earn Rs 60 lakhs on day 1 (first Friday)

Jolly LLB 3 vs Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 1

To note, Nishaanchi is witnessing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3. However, the latter will be crushing Nishaanchi as Akshay starrer will be minting Rs 9cr on its day of release today

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Zoom, Anurag Kashyap stated he wanted to cast Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead but things didn't go as planned. "I wrote Nishaanchi in 2016... I waited so much because I wanted to find the right people to make it with. I did try to make it with a star, it didn't work out. Then I waited and I talked to a few more people and I realised that everybody eventually actually wants to be a big hero, big star," he added.