Param Sundari BO Day 1: Janhvi’s Film Sees 75% Less Footfall Than Saiyaara; Fails To Earn 50L In Morning Shows

Param Sundari Morning Occupancy & Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are making waves with their latest collaboration in the film Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, this romantic comedy marks their first project together. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Major Singh in supporting roles, adding to its appeal as one of the year's most anticipated releases. The title is inspired by A. R. Rahman's popular song from the movie Mimi which was another Maddock Films production.

The storyline of Param Sundari centres on a North Indian man who falls for a Tamilian-Malayali girl, exploring the challenges they face in their relationship. The fresh chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi, along with a lively soundtrack and intriguing trailer, has generated significant excitement among audiences. With its unique plot and star-studded cast, Param Sundari has sparked curiosity about its potential box office performance. Fans are eager to see how this romantic comedy will fare once it hits theatres.

Param Sundari Morning Shows Occupancy Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari recorded an occupancy of 8.19% during the morning shows on opening day

Param Sundari Fails To Beat Saiyaara

Interestingly, with an opening day occupancy of 8.19% on opening day, Param Sundari has minted over 75% less footfalls than Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara which recorded an occupancy of 35.51% during morning shows on opening day.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trends)

With an average response in footfalls, Param Sundari has failed to touch Rs 50 lakhs during morning shows. As per Sacnilk, this Janhvi and Sidharth starrer had earned Rs 45 lakhs until 12 pm today.

Meanwhile, talking about his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth during the Delhi promotions of Param Sundari, stated, "More than just relying on the script, she brings instinct to her performance, reacts in the moment, and creates that magic every actor looks for. And Janhvi has that instinct in abundance," as quoted by OTT Play.