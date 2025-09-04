Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth-Janhvi’s Film Struggles To Earn 3Cr Post Huge Dip

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: The year 2025 has been eventful for Sidharth Malhotra, who recently became a father with the birth of his daughter. Alongside this personal milestone, he has released his first film of the year, Param Sundari. This romantic comedy features Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Turshar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie is generating buzz. Param Sundari marks the first collaboration between Sidharth and Janhvi.

To note, Param Sundari follows a Punjabi boy using an AI app to find love, leading him to a South Indian girl from Kerala. The fresh chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi has caught attention, as well as its engaging storyline and catchy songs. Comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express have also emerged. Despite an intriguing premise and positive initial reception, Param Sundari has been facing challenges at the box office with dips in collections

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a dip of over 30% and minted Rs 2.85cr on day 6 (first Wednesday). This took the overall collection of Param Sundari to Rs 37.10cr

Param Sundari Fails To Beat Dhadak

With a collection of Rs 2.85cr, Param Sundari failed to beat Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak which had minted Rs 4.06cr on the sixth day of release.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Param Sundari is expected to go slow and steady at the box office as it wraps week 1 today (day 7/ first Thursday). The movie is likely to touch Rs 40cr today as it completes week 1 of release

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Shashank Khaitaan, the movie marks Janhvi's second collaboration with Varun after Bawaal and is slated to hit the screens on October 2.