Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Baaghi 4 Affects Janhvi-Sidharth's Film? Check Number

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: As Param Sundari completes its eighth day in theaters, the film's box office journey continues to captivate audiences. However, with the recent release of Baaghi 4, a high-octane action film, the dynamics at the box office have shifted. Industry experts and fans are keenly observing whether Param Sundari can maintain its momentum or if the arrival of Baaghi 4 has impacted its performance. While the exact figures for Day 8 remain under wraps, early trends suggest intriguing developments. Stay tuned as we delve deeper into the numbers and analyze the film's standing in this competitive landscape.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Week 1

According to Sacnilk's report, Param Sundari has grossed Rs. 2.65 crores on Day 7 (Thursday). The movie saw a fall of around 7% when compared to the previous day. Week 1's collection definitely made Param Sundari inch close to 40 crores, but it did not manage to hit the mark. The Week 1 collection of Param Sundari stood at Rs. 39.75 crores.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Trends

According to reports, Param Sundari has collected Rs. 0.95 crores at the box office on Day 8 (Friday) by 5 pm. This brings the film's total earnings to Rs. 40.7 crores, crossing the significant Rs. 40 crore mark.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday): Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs. 10.25 Cr

Day 4 (Monday): Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs. 4.25 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs. 2.85 Cr

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs. 2.65 Cr

Day 8 (Friday): Rs. 0.95 Cr (as of 5 PM)

Total: Rs. 40.70 Cr

Param Sundari Worldwide & Overseas Collection (Day 7)

Param Sundari has shown a strong performance not just domestically but also internationally. The film's 7-day worldwide collection has reached an impressive Rs. 62.75 crores, highlighting its growing global appeal. Of this, Rs. 15.00 crores comes from the overseas market alone, indicating significant interest from international audiences. Meanwhile, the 7-day India gross collection stands at Rs. 47.75 crores, with the net collection in India at Rs. 39.75 crores. These figures underscore Param Sundari's widespread popularity and box office success across multiple regions.

Param Sundari Budget

Param Sundari was produced on a moderate budget, estimated to be around Rs. 45 crores according to Filmibeat. The film's production involved significant investment in high-quality visuals, star cast, and music, which added to the overall cost. Despite the budget constraints, the makers focused on delivering a vibrant and entertaining experience to audiences. The marketing and promotions also accounted for a substantial portion of the expenses.