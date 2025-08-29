Param Sundari Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Janhvi To Get 2nd Highest Opener; Will It Beat Chennai Express?-EXC

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: As the month of August is coming to an end, Bollywood is coming up with a new release. We are talking about Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy and marks Janhvi and Sidharth's first collaboration. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Renji Panicker in the lead. Needless to say, Param Sundari has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

For the uninitiated, Param Sundari revolves around a young man from Delhi (played by Sidharth Malhotra) finds himself enamoured with Dekhpatta Sundari Damodaram Pillai, a woman of half-Tamilian and half-Malayali descent played by Janhvi Kapoor. Their relationship sets the stage for a journey filled with cultural clashes, miscommunications, and familial expectations. From Janhvi & Sidharth's fresh chemistry to the peppy songs and intriguing trailer, Param Sundari has managed to create a massive buzz in the town and there have been speculations about how it will fare at the box office

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Param Sundari is expected to have a genuine opening of Rs 6-8cr today (day 1/ first Friday). "Agar word of mouth bahut hi acha nikal gaya to ye evening me grow bhi kar sakta hai," he added.

Janhvi Kapoor's Second Highest Opener

If the prediction turned out to be true, Janvhi Kapoor will get her second highest opener of all times after Dhadak which had minted Rs 8.71cr on its day of release

Will Param Sundari Beat Chennai Express On Opening Day?

Interestingly, Param Sundari has been witnessing a frequent comparison with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express and there have been speculations if Janhvi-Sidharth's film can beat the latter. If the box office prediction turned out to be true, Param Sundari will fail to beat Chennai Express which had minted Rs 33.12cr on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor had recently addressed the comparisons between Chennai Express and Param Sundari and told Mirchi Plus that while Chennai Express is an iconic movie, the comparison is a generalisation happening from people. Citing the differences, Janhvi stated, "Deepika [Padukone] played a Tamilian in the film, and I play a half-Tamilian, half-Malayali girl. I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether, and it's not like that this is a repetitive thing at all".