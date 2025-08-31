Param Sundari Box Office Day 3 Prediction: Sidharth’s Film To See Hike; Will It Cross 30Cr In 1st Weekend?

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are making waves with their latest collaboration in the film Param Sundari. This romantic comedy, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, marks their first on-screen partnership. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Major Singh in supporting roles, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. Param Sundari tells the story of a North Indian man who falls in love with a Tamilian-Malayali girl, highlighting the cultural challenges they face.

Interestingly, the title of Param Sundari draws inspiration from A. R. Rahman's song "Param Sundari" from the movie Mimi, another Maddock Films production. The film's fresh chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi, along with its lively soundtrack and intriguing trailer, has generated significant anticipation among audiences. The buzz around Param Sundari is palpable as it opened to mixed reviews and a decent start at the box office. In fact, Param Sundari also saw a hike on the second day of release

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari minted Rs 7.25cr on day 1 and Rs 9.25cr on day 2. And now it is expected to see a hike in numbers today (day 3/ first Sunday) and earn over Rs 10cr at the box office.

Param Sundari Opening Weekend Collection Prediction

According to a tweet shared by film business expert Rohit Jaiswal, Param Sundari is expected to make a collection of Rs 28-29cr during the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently spoke about his experience of working with Janhvi in Param Sundari during the promotions as per OTT Play and said, "More than just relying on the script, she brings instinct to her performance, reacts in the moment, and creates that magic every actor looks for. And Janhvi has that instinct in abundance".