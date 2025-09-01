Param Sundari Box Office Day 4: Janhvi's Film Sees 18% Dip In Footfall In Morning Shows; Fails To Earn 20L

Param Sundari Morning Show Occupancy Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari is here and we can't keep calm about it. After all, it happens to be B-Town's new dad Sidharth's first release of the year and fans have been looking forward to seeing him in boy next door role. For the uninitiated, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy which is helmed by Tushar Jalota and marks the Shershaah actor's first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Needless to say, their sizzling chemistry has been a breath of fresh air for the audience.

To note, Param Sundari narrated the story of a Punjabi north Indian boy who finds his soulmate through an AI app and ends up connecting with a south Indian girl from Kerala. The movie was not just paired with a fresh chemistry, but it also came with some peppy numbers and Param Sundari has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. Interestingly, Param Sundari opened to decent reviews with a good start at the box office wherein it recorded Janhvi Kapoor's second-highest opener after Dhadak and even saw a decent hike during the opening weekend.

Param Sundari Occupancy Day 4 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari has witnessed a dip of around 18% in the footfalls today (day 4/ first Monday). Yes! The movie recorded an occupancy of 8.57% during the morning shows which is higher than the footfalls on the morning show on the opening day (8.19%).

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4 (Morning Trend)

To note, Param Sundari has witnessed a slow start at the box office on first Monday and had earned Rs 12 lakhs only until 12:30 PM

Meanwhile, Sidharth has shared his experience of working with Janhvi and was all praises for the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress. As per a report in OTT Play, Sidharth, during a promotional event, asserted, "she brings instinct to her performance, reacts in the moment, and creates that magic every actor looks for. And Janhvi has that instinct in abundance".