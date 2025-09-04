Param Sundari Box Office Day 7: Sidharth-Janhvi’s Film Sees Steady Hold; Earns Less Than 45L In Morning Shows

Param Sundari Morning Show Occupancy Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have joined forces for the first time in the film Param Sundari, creating a buzz among their fans. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, this romantic comedy is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film presents a cross-cultural love story filled with fresh chemistry, beautiful locations, and vibrant songs. The storyline of Param Sundari revolves around a Punjabi boy from Delhi who finds love through an AI app, leading him to a South Indian girl from Kerala.

This unique plot has intrigued audiences, while the chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi has become a hot topic. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee. Param Sundari received decent reviews and had a promising start at the box office. The film concluded August on a positive note for both lead actors. However, it faced challenges as it experienced a significant drop of over 68% in numbers on its first Monday, struggling to reach Rs 4 crore and the struggle continues as it is wrapping the first week at the box office.

Param Sundari Occupancy Day 7 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a slight hike in footfalls today (day 7/ first Thursday) as compared to occupancy on first Wednesday. While Param Sundari registered a footfall of 7.43% on day 6, the footfall was recorded as 7.59% today (day 7/ first Thursday).

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 7 (Morning Trend)

To note, Param Sundari has witnessed a steady start at the box office today as compared to day 6. According to Sacnilk, Param Sundari recorded a collection of Rs 42 lakhs at 12 PM on its first Thursday (day 7) as compared to day 6 wherein the movie had earned Rs 22 lakhs only until 12 PM.

Sidharth recently expressed his admiration for Janhvi's acting skills, particularly highlighting her instinctive approach. According to OTT Play, during a promotional event, Sidharth stated, "She brings instinct to her performance, reacts in the moment, and creates that magic every actor looks for. And Janhvi has that instinct in abundance."