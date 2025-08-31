Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Sidharth’s Film Sees Hike In Overseas; Gives Tough Fight To Saiyaara

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talked about and stylish actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has won millions of heart with her acting prowess and is always a treat to watch on screen. Last seen in Jr NTR starrer Devara Part 1, Janhvi is all over the headlines these days for her first release of 2025. We are talking about Param Sundari which is a romantic comedy and is directed by Tushar Jalota.

Also starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, Param Sundari narrates the story of a Punjabi man falling in love with a South Indian girl and also captures their roller coaster love story. Interestingly, Param Sundari marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first collaboration and their fresh and sizzling chemistry has been a treat to the audience. Despite leaving everyone brimming with an opinion, Param Sundari opened to a decent response from the audience and witnessed a good start at the box office. In fact, Param Sundari has been winning hearts in the overseas market

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari, which earned Rs 1.3 crores in the overseas on day 1, saw a phenomenal growth on the second day of release and minted Rs 5.7cr (day 2/ first Saturday). This took the overall overseas collections of the movie to Rs 7cr and total worldwide collection to Rs 26.8cr after two days of release

Did Param Sundari Beat Saiyaara In Overseas?

Interestingly, as Param Sundari has been witnessing a tough competition with Aneet Padda and Ahan Panday's Saiyaara, this Sidharth-Janhvi starrer has been giving a tough competition to the latter. In fact, Param Sundari, which minted Rs 5.7cr in overseas on day 2, has failed to beat Saiyaara with a brink as the latter had minted Rs 6cr in overseas on the second day of release.

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Param Sundari is expected to see another hike in numbers today (day 3/ first Sunday). The movie is expected to inch close to Rs 15cr in the overseas market and Rs 35cr at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is said to be the third installment of the Dulhania franchise. Touted to be a romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi is slated to release on October 2 this year.