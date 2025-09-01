Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Sidharth-Janhvi’s Film Sees Dip; Did It Cross 50Cr In 1st Weekend?

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear on both personal and professional front. The handsome hunk, who welcomed his baby girl earlier this year, is now making waves with his first release of the year. We are talking about Param Sundari which is a romantic comedy. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and marks the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress' first collaboration with Sidharth.

Interestingly, Param Sundari has been witnessing frequent comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express. For the uninitiated, Param Sundari revolves a Punjabi guy who finds his love in a South Indian girl from Kerala and has emerged as a slice of life drama. From fresh chemistry to foot tapping numbers and an interesting plot, Param Sundari has got everyone brimming with an opinion since the beginning. While Param Sundari opened to decent reviews, it has been doing an impressive business at the box office not just in India but across the world

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a dip in numbers on day 3 (first Sunday) and minted Rs 3.85cr in the overseas which took the overall overseas collection of the movie to Rs 10.85cr after 3 days of release. On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Param Sundari turned out to be Rs 43cr

Param Sundari Daywise Overseas Collection

Day 1 - Rs 1.3cr

Day 2 - Rs 5.7cr

Day 3 - Rs 3.85cr

Total - Rs 10.85cr

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the fact that it's Param Sundari is expected to see a dip in numbers. The movie is expected to inch close to Rs 15cr mark in the overseas market today (day 4/first Monday) and will be inching close to Rs 50cr mark at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. This movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is considered as the third part of the Dulhania series. Described as a romantic comedy, it is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2 this year.