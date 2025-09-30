Raktabeej 2 Dominates Puja Box Office with Unstoppable Speed, Outpacing All Other Festival Releases

Raktabeej 2 is achieving remarkable success this Puja season, with sold-out shows and high audience engagement. The film's compelling narrative continues to resonate, leading to a record-breaking box office performance.

Raktabeej 2 is dominating the Puja season, capturing the audience's attention and surpassing other festive releases in terms of show occupancy and viewer attendance. Despite having fewer screenings than Raghu Dakat, it is fiercely competing and achieving a significantly higher average of attendees per show.

The film's popularity is evident from its remarkable occupancy surge. From the first to the second day, the number of sold-out shows has doubled, a rare occurrence in recent times. By 10 AM, exhibitors report over 35 shows are already fully booked, suggesting that the third day might witness three times the number of full houses compared to Day 1.

Audience Buzz and Box Office Success

The buzz surrounding Raktabeej 2 is akin to a tidal wave, with audiences eager to book tickets well in advance. Trade analysts suggest that if this momentum persists, Raktabeej 2 could set new records for Puja releases, showcasing once more the impact of compelling storytelling and strong audience engagement.

While other films are finding it challenging to keep up, Raktabeej 2 is reshaping the box office landscape this festive season, one sold-out show at a time. The film's success highlights its ability to connect with viewers on a profound level.

The ongoing success of Raktabeej 2 underscores its appeal among moviegoers during this festive period. Its impressive performance at the box office serves as a testament to its captivating narrative and widespread audience approval.