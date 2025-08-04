Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17: Ahaan’s Film Refuses To Slow Down Despite SoS 2 & Dhadak 2 Release

Saiyaara Box Office Collection 17: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara has managed to create waves at the box office since the first day and there have been no second thoughts about it. Released on July 18, Saiyaara has been a romantic musical drama which is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie marks the grand debut of Ananya Panday's cousin brother Ahaan along with Aneet and the newcomers did manage to leave a huge mark on the audience with Saiyaara.

To note, Saiyaara marks director Mohit Suri's return to direction after three years. His last directorial turned out to be the 2022 release Ek Villain Returns. Interestingly, Saiyaara, which also featured Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, opened to rave reviews. From incredible performances by the debutants to heartwarming story and soul-stirring songs, Saiyaara has emerged as a box office hit which has got the cash registers ring and is going strong in the third weekend as well.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara saw a hike of 18% in collection on day 17 (third Sunday) wherein it minted Rs 8 crores which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 299.75 crores.

Saiyaara Third Weekend Collection

To note, Saiyaara made a collection of Rs 6.75 crores on third Saturday and Rs 8 crores on third Sunday which took the overall third weekend collection of the movie to Rs 14.75 crores

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri spoke about Saiyaara's comparisons with Aashiqui and told Firstpost, "When I made Zeher, they said it looked like Murder. When I made Ek Villain, they said it looked like Murder 2. When I made Malang, they said it looked like Ek Villain. When I made Aashiqui 2, they said it looked like Woh Lame and Rockstar. So I think when I go ahead and make my next film, they'll say it looks like Saiyaara. I think when they're comparing it to my own work rather than somebody else's, it's good".