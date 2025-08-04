Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 18: Ahaan-Aneet’s Film Enters 300Cr Club; Creates THIS Record

Saiyaara Box Office Collection 18: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film, Saiyaara, has been a box office sensation since its release on July 18. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama marks the debut of Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan, alongside Aneet. The newcomers have made a significant impact with their performances in Saiyaara. After a three-year hiatus, Mohit Suri returned to direction with Saiyaara. His previous work was the 2022 film Ek Villain Returns. Saiyaara also stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa.

Saiyaara has not only impressed critics but also attracted audiences in large numbers. The film's success is evident as it continues to perform well at the box office into its third weekend. The engaging plot and memorable songs have contributed to its popularity. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have managed to leave a lasting impression on viewers with their roles in the movie. Their chemistry and acting skills have been highlighted as key elements of the film's appeal. And now, the movie is going strong in the third week as well

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 18

Interestingly, Saiyaara, which witnessed an impressed collection during the third weekend, has managed to enter the coveted Rs 300 crores club. Yes! The movie has minted Rs 36 lakhs as at 1:08 PM which took the overall collection of the movie to cross Rs 300 crores mark in just 18 days

Saiyaara Creates 2 Box Office Records

Interestingly, Saiyaara has managed to create two box office records as it entered Rs 300 crore club. The movie has become director Mohit Suri's first movie to enter the prestigious club. Besides, Saiyaara has also become the first movie which features debutants in the lead and has managed to cross Rs 300 crores mark.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri spoke about Saiyaara's comparisons with Aashiqui and told Firstpost, "When I made Zeher, they said it looked like Murder. When I made Ek Villain, they said it looked like Murder 2. When I made Malang, they said it looked like Ek Villain. When I made Aashiqui 2, they said it looked like Woh Lame and Rockstar. So I think when I go ahead and make my next film, they'll say it looks like Saiyaara. I think when they're comparing it to my own work rather than somebody else's, it's good".