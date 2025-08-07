Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 21 Prediction: Will Ahaan’s Film Touch 310Cr In Week 3? Expert Reveals

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 21 Prediction: Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been a significant success since its release on July 18. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama was highly anticipated in 2025. It marks the debut of Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan, alongside Aneet. The newcomers have made a strong impression with their performances. Mohit Suri returned to directing with Saiyaara after a three-year hiatus. His previous work was the 2022 film Ek Villain Returns.

Saiyaara also stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa. It has garnered positive reviews for its engaging plot and captivating music. Saiyaara continues to perform remarkably well at the box office, even into its third weekend. The film's success is largely attributed to the impressive performances of the debutants and its heartwarming narrative. Audiences have been captivated by its soul-stirring songs and emotional depth. And now, here's an update about Saiyaara's week 3 and lifetime collection

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 20

Saiyaara's box office performance experienced a decline on its 20th day, which was the third Wednesday since its release. As reported by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.88 crores on that day. This brought the total earnings of the movie to Rs 306.3 crores.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 21 Prediction

In a tweet shared by film business expert Rohit Jaiswal, Saiyaara is expected to touch Rs 309 crores by the end of week 3 and will start week 4 on a good note.

Saiyaara Lifetime Box Office Collection Prediction

He also mentioned that Saiyaara is expected to mint Rs 325-330 crores nett in its lifetime at the box office.

Interestingly, post the massive success of Saiyaara's music, Mohit Suri about nurturing talent and emphasised that he isn't a 'kingmaker'. Instead, talent needs to be discovered. "I don't believe you can make talent. You can discover a a talent. It's like a star, it always existed in the sky, millions of light years away, the light was taking some time to reach you. It is all the talent of singers that I've found. If I didn't find them, someone would have. What I have, maybe, is a great eye to discover. I cannot give talent to someone who doesn't have it. So my job is that to find a Faheem, find an Arijit from all over the globe".