Saiyaara Box Office Day 16: Ahaan’s Film Remains Unfazed By Son of Sardaar 2 & Dhadak 2; Crosses 290Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 16: Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been in the spotlight since its release on 18 July. Directed by Mohit Suri, this film marks his return after a three-year break. The movie also introduces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to Bollywood, both of whom have delivered commendable performances. Released amid high anticipation, Saiyaara has garnered rave reviews and achieved box office success from its first day. The chemistry between the lead actors and the enchanting music have significantly contributed to its popularity.

The storyline of Saiyaara revolves around a young couple's heartfelt love story, which has struck a chord with audiences. The film's music, crafted by Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, has topped the charts. This musical element has played a crucial role in the film's success. Even in its third week, Saiyaara continues to perform well at the box office and seems to be unfazed by the new releases - Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son of Sardaar 2 and Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 16

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara, which minted Rs 4.5 crores on day 15 (third Friday), saw decent hike in numbers on third Saturday despite new releases in theatres. The movie raked in Rs 6.35 crores on day 16 (third Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 291.35 crores.

Saiyaara Beats Pushpa: The Rise On Day 16

With a collection of Rs 6.35 crores on day 16, Saiyaara has managed to Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise on day 16 as the latter had earned Rs 6.1 crores on its 16th day of release.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17 Prediction

As Saiyaara continues to have a good hold at the boxoffice, it will be seen inching close to Rs 300 crores mark today (day 17/ third Sunday) and might end up achieving the milestone as well during the third weekend

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri spoke about Saiyaara's comparisons with Aashiqui and told Firstpost, "When I made Zeher, they said it looked like Murder. When I made Ek Villain, they said it looked like Murder 2. When I made Malang, they said it looked like Ek Villain. When I made Aashiqui 2, they said it looked like Woh Lame and Rockstar. So I think when I go ahead and make my next film, they'll say it looks like Saiyaara. I think when they're comparing it to my own work rather than somebody else's, it's good".