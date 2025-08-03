Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16: Ahaan & Aneet's Film Hits 460Cr On 3rd Saturday

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16: After a long time, we've witnessed a film like Saiyaara, a refreshing romantic drama that brings something new to the genre. Featuring newcomers, the cast delivers surprisingly exceptional performances. As the film enters its third weekend, the question arises: Is Saiyaara still holding strong at the box office on Day 16? Directed by Mohit Suri, the film continues to perform impressively well, despite the release of major competitors like Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2. Let's take a look at the worldwide box office performance of Saiyaara:

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16

According to Sacnilk's report, Saiyaara has seen a rise of 10 crores at the worldwide box office on the 3rd Saturday. On Friday, Saiyaara stood at Rs. 450 crores worldwide box office collection. After seeing the rise, Saiyaara stood at Rs. 460.15 crores at the worldwide box office on Day 16 (Saturday).

The overseas collection of Saiyaara only saw a rise of 2 crores. At Day 16 (Saturday), Saiyaara stood at Rs. 110 crores of Overseas box office collection.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Report Day 16 (3rd Saturday)

India Net box office collection- Rs. 291.75 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 460.15 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 110 Cr

India Gross box office collection- Rs. 350.15 Cr

Saiyaara Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1- Rs. 21.5 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 26 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 35.75 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 24 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 25 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 21.5 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 19 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 172.75 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 18 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 26.5 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 30 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 10 Cr

Day 13- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 14- Rs. 6.5 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 107.75 Cr

Day 15- Rs. 4.5 Cr

Day 16- Rs. 6.75 Cr

Total- Rs. 291.75 Cr

Saiyaara has become 2nd Indian film of 2025 to hit 450 crores milestone. Previous to Saiyaara, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has hit this milestone.

When Will Saiyaara Release On OTT?

Saiyaara will soon be made available to stream on OTT. Like any other movies, it will also continue to follow the pattern of waiting for 4-8 weeks after the theatrical release to stream on OTT. In case you don't know, Saiyaara's digital rights have been bought by OTT giant, Netflix. Indeed, those who have Netflix's subscription plan will be able to stream the movie online. However, the Netflix release date of Saiyaara is yet to be announced.