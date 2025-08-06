Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19: Ahaan-Aneet’s Film Enters 500Cr Club; Creates Big Record

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have made a remarkable entry into the film industry with their debut in Saiyaara, which hit theatres on July 18. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama has captivated audiences, becoming one of the most talked-about films of 2025. Saiyaara's success is largely due to the newcomers' impressive performances, which have left a lasting impact on viewers. Mohit Suri, known for his previous work on Ek Villain Returns in 2022, returned to directing after a three-year break with Saiyaara.

Saiyaara also features seasoned actors like Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa. Critics have praised the movie for its engaging storyline and enchanting music have resonated with audiences, contributing to its box office triumph. Saiyaara has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, maintaining its momentum into the third week not just in India but across the world. In fact, the musical drama has managed to create a new record at the worldwide box office.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara made a collection of Rs 4 crores in the overseas market on day 19 (third Tuesday) which took the overall overseas collection of the movie to Rs 134 crores. On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Saiyaara stands at Rs 500 crores after 19 days of release

Saiyaara Becomes Second Movie To Enter 500Cr In 2025

Interestingly, Saiyaara, which has emerged as the second highest grossing Bollywood film worldwide in 2025, has become the second film to enter the coveted Rs 500 crore club this year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri spoke about Saiyaara's comparisons with Aashiqui and told Firstpost, "When I made Zeher, they said it looked like Murder. When I made Ek Villain, they said it looked like Murder 2. When I made Malang, they said it looked like Ek Villain. When I made Aashiqui 2, they said it looked like Woh Lame and Rockstar. So I think when I go ahead and make my next film, they'll say it looks like Saiyaara. I think when they're comparing it to my own work rather than somebody else's, it's good".