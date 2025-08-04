Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Day 17: Ahaan’s Film Surpasses Lifetime Worldwide Collection Of Hrithik’s War

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection 17: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film, Saiyaara, has been a box office sensation since its release on July 18. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic musical drama marks the debut of Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan, alongside Aneet. The newcomers have made a significant impact on audiences with their performances in Saiyaara. Mohit Suri returned to directing with Saiyaara after a three-year hiatus. His previous work was Ek Villain Returns in 2022. Saiyaara also stars Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa.

Saiyaara has received rave reviews for its captivating performances by the debutants, touching storyline, and moving music. Saiyaara's impressive reception highlights the talent of its cast and crew. The film's success is a testament to Mohit Suri's directorial skills and the fresh energy brought by the new actors. The movie has become a box office hit, drawing large crowds and maintaining strong ticket sales into its third weekend not just in India but across the world. In fact, it has managed to become the highest grossing Bollywood film in Overseas in 2025.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara made a collection of Rs 2 crores in the overseas market on day 17 (third Sunday). To note, Saiyaara has managed to crush Son of Sardaar 2 in the overseas market which had minted Rs 1 crores on its first Sunday post-release. On the other hand, Saiyaara's total worldwide collection stands at Rs 472 crores

Saiyaara Surpasses War Lifetime Worldwide Collection

Interestingly, with a total worldwide collection of Rs 472 crores, Saiyaara has managed to surpass the lifetime worldwide collection of Hrithik Roshan's War which was around Rs 470 crores

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri spoke about Saiyaara's comparisons with Aashiqui and told Firstpost, "When I made Zeher, they said it looked like Murder. When I made Ek Villain, they said it looked like Murder 2. When I made Malang, they said it looked like Ek Villain. When I made Aashiqui 2, they said it looked like Woh Lame and Rockstar. So I think when I go ahead and make my next film, they'll say it looks like Saiyaara. I think when they're comparing it to my own work rather than somebody else's, it's good".